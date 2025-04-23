Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,125 Shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 368.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 88,095 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in StepStone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in StepStone Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,359,000 after buying an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STEP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on StepStone Group from $69.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of StepStone Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, StepStone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

In other StepStone Group news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,300. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,318. This represents a 27.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STEP opened at $46.35 on Wednesday. StepStone Group LP has a 1 year low of $34.91 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its 200 day moving average is $58.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -56.80%.

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

