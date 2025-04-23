Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 1,512 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Avista were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 2,474.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Avista by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Avista by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Avista stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.38. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $43.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

