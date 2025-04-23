Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 572 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Brady were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 213.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 378.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brady by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Brady in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brady by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.75. Brady Co. has a one year low of $58.32 and a one year high of $77.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $356.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.21 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Brady Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.