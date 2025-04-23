Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 63.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,319 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHLS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 291,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 59,856 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,748,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 658,617 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHLS. Mizuho cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $4.60 to $3.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $559.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shoals Technologies Group

In related news, CEO Brandon Moss sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $66,619.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,500.21. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 40,575 shares of company stock worth $123,957 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.