Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,122 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,233 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can's holdings in Teradata were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $36,315,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $932,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,127,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,110,000 after purchasing an additional 993,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $20.15 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

