Bank of Montreal Can Buys 2,992 Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 11,968.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Westwind Capital bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,771,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF stock opened at $117.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.22. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $149.66.

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

