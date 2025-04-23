Bank of Montreal Can Buys 476 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Diodes were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIOD. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Baird R W raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

In other news, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $162,516.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $46,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,461. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Diodes stock opened at $35.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

