Bank of Montreal Can Buys 6,196 Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, COO Yury Gryzlov sold 10,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total transaction of $192,309.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,282.94. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 2,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $48,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,979.08. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,043 shares of company stock valued at $349,078 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

Grid Dynamics stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day moving average is $18.32.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Grid Dynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.