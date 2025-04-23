Bank of Montreal Can Buys 6,580 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,089,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,999,000 after buying an additional 1,591,960 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,371,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,461 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,213,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,260,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,042,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZI. Barclays cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.16.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ ZI opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.75, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.