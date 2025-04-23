Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 349.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Middlesex Water by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 1,136.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Middlesex Water by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Stock Up 1.2 %

MSEX stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $70.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.84.

Middlesex Water Announces Dividend

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $47.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 55.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dennis W. Doll sold 4,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $244,223.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,325.60. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

