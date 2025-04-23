Bank of Montreal Can Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Impinj were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $3,341,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Impinj by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,454,000 after purchasing an additional 67,510 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Impinj by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $55,805.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,925 shares in the company, valued at $782,752.25. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $153,374.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,300.76. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,290 in the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Impinj Trading Up 6.6 %

Shares of PI stock opened at $74.29 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $239.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.30 and its 200 day moving average is $139.98.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.49). Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PI. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Impinj from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Impinj to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Impinj from $182.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

