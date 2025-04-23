Bank of Montreal Can Has $408,000 Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Griffon were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Griffon during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average is $72.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.26. Griffon Co. has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 120.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In other Griffon news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,984. The trade was a 8.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Griffon in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.20.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

