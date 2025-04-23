Bank of Montreal Can Has $442,000 Stock Position in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZLAB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 26.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 41,128 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,172,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of ZLAB stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.34. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $39.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frazor Titus Edmondson III sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $479,661.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,537.44. This represents a 50.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,032,212.99. The trade was a 9.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,294. 13.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.10 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

