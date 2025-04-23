Bank of Montreal Can Increases Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 66,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 71,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.63. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $14.48 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

