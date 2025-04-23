Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 4,011 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 1,975.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $21,703,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 28.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TECL opened at $42.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.71. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $32.52 and a 1-year high of $112.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 3.60.

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

