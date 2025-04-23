Bank of Montreal Can Raises Position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMO. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 26.2% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,315,000 after buying an additional 491,922 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 14,397 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 668.4% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMO opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

