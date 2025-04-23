Bank of Montreal Can Sells 8,750 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 66.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Amedisys by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 397.4% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $92.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.83. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.15 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $598.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

