Bank of Montreal Can Takes $384,000 Position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CON. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.23.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Announces Dividend

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Profile

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

