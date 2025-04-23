Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Price

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $475.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.22% from the company’s previous close.

MSFT has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.63.

Microsoft stock opened at $366.82 on Monday. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $386.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $411.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Three Cord True Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Park Capital Management LLC WI raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.8% in the first quarter. Park Capital Management LLC WI now owns 6,982 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CV Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.3% in the first quarter. CV Advisors LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,226,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

