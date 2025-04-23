Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Stock Price

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $308.00 to $249.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RCL. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.84.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCL

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE:RCL opened at $199.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $130.08 and a twelve month high of $277.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.09.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.13. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 48.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.06%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,500 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.68, for a total value of $5,005,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 185,021 shares in the company, valued at $47,491,190.28. The trade was a 9.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 14,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.86, for a total transaction of $3,925,805.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,648.30. The trade was a 41.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,492 shares of company stock worth $28,571,705. 7.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CV Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at $4,417,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.