Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock Price

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FWRG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $21.00 price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.73.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FWRG

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ FWRG opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. First Watch Restaurant Group has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 3.61%. First Watch Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at First Watch Restaurant Group

In related news, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 42,039 shares of First Watch Restaurant Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $706,675.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,553,075.92. The trade was a 9.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Anthony Wolszczak sold 5,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $96,539.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,880.08. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,289 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at about $866,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 12.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1,617.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 112,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 17,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.