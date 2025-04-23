Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Stock Price

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

Get Sysco alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SYY

Sysco Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. Sysco has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $207,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.