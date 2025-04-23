Barclays Lowers Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $26.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.53.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

