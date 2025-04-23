Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Position Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 1,761.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 468,572 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Bausch Health Companies worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,770,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,445 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,301,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 989.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 611,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 555,709 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 298,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 181,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.43.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 577.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

