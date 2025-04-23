BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Stake Reduced by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 967,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $10,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 46,196 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $239,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200-day moving average is $11.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

