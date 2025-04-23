Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Barclays

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $65.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.08. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $49.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 35.97%. Equities analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $84,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,258.56. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $3,884,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,606,063.04. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $5,158,490. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

