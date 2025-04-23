BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $3,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $29,237,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 141,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 29,896 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 274,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 52,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBIO opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.22. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Ellis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,000. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,694,739 shares of company stock worth $327,308,651. Corporate insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

