Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.43.

CZR stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

