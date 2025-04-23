California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in California Resources were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRC. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in California Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $841,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in California Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in California Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in California Resources by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 475.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 24,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get California Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. The trade was a 4.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Stock Performance

California Resources stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. California Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $60.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $49.13.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.71%.

California Resources Profile

(Free Report)

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.