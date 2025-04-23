Calix (NYSE:CALX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE:CALX opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. Calix has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.48 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $220.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.98 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calix will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Calix announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Calix news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $953,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,164,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,563,772.20. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Calix by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 402,248 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after buying an additional 32,610 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 159.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,907 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Calix by 8.0% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Calix by 8.1% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,378,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 103,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calix in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

