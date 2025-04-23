Carlson Capital Management Acquires 1,672 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.01.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $98.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.