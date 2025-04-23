CB Financial Services (CBFV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). CB Financial Services had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. On average, analysts expect CB Financial Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.36.

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CB Financial Services stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) by 1,093.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,807 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of CB Financial Services worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

