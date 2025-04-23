Centene (CNC) Projected to Post Earnings on Friday

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 25th. Analysts expect Centene to post earnings of $2.20 per share and revenue of $43.16 billion for the quarter. Centene has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.250- EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Centene's revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Centene to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

