Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,441 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 65.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,678 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 371,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,613,000 after buying an additional 158,324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 273.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 108,378 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,001,000 after acquiring an additional 34,756 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,464,000.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLC opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $91.90 and a 52-week high of $117.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.22.

About BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.