Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,122 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,948,000. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $11,364,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.03. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTO

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.