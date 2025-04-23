Cerity Partners LLC Buys 3,601 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 148,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 78,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allie Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $34.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

