Cerity Partners LLC Buys 6,295 Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,438,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after acquiring an additional 323,028 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,909.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 327,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 311,167 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $3,281,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hercules Capital by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 443,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 150,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

HTGC opened at $17.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $22.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.54.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The company had revenue of $121.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.09 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HTGC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

