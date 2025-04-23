Cerity Partners LLC Buys 8,338 Shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 125.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WKC opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94. World Kinect Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.38 and a fifty-two week high of $31.71.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of World Kinect from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 21,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $622,842.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,512,064.48. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About World Kinect

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

