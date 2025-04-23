Cerity Partners LLC Buys Shares of 18,854 Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revelyst during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Revelyst during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revelyst in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revelyst alerts:

Revelyst Stock Performance

GEAR opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.08. Revelyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

About Revelyst

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revelyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.