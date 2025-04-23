Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $129.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.38. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.09 and a 1 year high of $218.61.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $181.00 price target (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.89.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. This represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total transaction of $420,660.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock worth $6,613,078. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

