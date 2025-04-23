Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,226 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,992,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,813 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,145,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,633,000 after buying an additional 2,473,395 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,427,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,099,000 after buying an additional 222,317 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 61,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $4,377,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AVTR opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Avantor

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $86,019.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,788.12. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 3,758 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $65,877.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,753.87. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.