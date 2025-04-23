Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in RLI by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RLI by 2.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in RLI by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $91.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.49.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 19.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. Fick bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.13 per share, with a total value of $144,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,246,859.93. This trade represents a 1.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $214,484.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,835.68. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.80.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

