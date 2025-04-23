Cerity Partners LLC Has $353,000 Holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Matson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Matson by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Price Performance

Matson stock opened at $96.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.17. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.90 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Matson ( NYSE:MATX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.78 million. Matson had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 12.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In related news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. This represents a 24.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,997 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $273,808.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,151.75. The trade was a 19.16 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MATX shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Matson from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Matson from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MATX

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.