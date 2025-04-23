Cerity Partners LLC Has $358,000 Stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $37,196,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 284.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 617,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,118,000 after buying an additional 456,586 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,786,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,064,000 after acquiring an additional 355,262 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 730,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 281,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,316,000 after acquiring an additional 223,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In other news, CFO R David Rosato bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $154,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $308,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 3.4 %

Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 11.07%. Research analysts forecast that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

