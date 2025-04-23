Cerity Partners LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,040 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $473,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 66.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 224,506 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,089,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

LUMN opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $10.33.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

