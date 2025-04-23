Cerity Partners LLC Has $401,000 Holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,631 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIP. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 283.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 117,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 113.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 275,903 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 915,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 67,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Up 8.9 %

Shares of FIP opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The company has a market capitalization of $431.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

See Also

