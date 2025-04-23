Cerity Partners LLC Has $445,000 Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

FTEC stock opened at $149.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.67 and a 200-day moving average of $177.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $134.11 and a 12-month high of $193.06.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

