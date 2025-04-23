Cerity Partners LLC Invests $358,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 3.03. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a one year low of $87.08 and a one year high of $190.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.20.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

