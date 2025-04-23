Cerity Partners LLC Invests $386,000 in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.37% of the company’s stock.

MCRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.20.

Shares of MCRI opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.57. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.58 and a 1 year high of $96.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $125.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

