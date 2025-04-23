Cerity Partners LLC Lowers Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,019 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

In other news, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $2,155,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,333.42. This represents a 49.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,760.04. The trade was a 31.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $88.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.62, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.57. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.01 and a twelve month high of $132.16.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.97%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

